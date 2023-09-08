Sterling finally found a way to top East Moline United Township 23-19 at East Moline United Township High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Tough to find an edge early, Sterling and East Moline United Township fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Golden Warriors registered a 20-13 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

East Moline United Township responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 23-19.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Sterling and East Moline United Township squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Sterling High School.

