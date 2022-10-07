Sterling dismantles Rock Island in convincing manner 56-19

Sterling earned its community's accolades after a 56-19 win over Rock Island in Illinois high school football on October 7.
Sterling jumped in front of Rock Island 13-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Golden Warriors registered a 35-13 advantage at halftime over the Rocks.
Sterling stormed to a 56-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
The last time Sterling and Rock Island played in a 56-35 game on October 8, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Sterling faced off against Geneseo and Rock Island took on East Moline United Township on September 23 at East Moline United Township High School. For a full recap, click here.
