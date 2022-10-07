Sterling dismantles Rock Island in convincing manner 56-19

Sterling earned its community's accolades after a 56-19 win over Rock Island in Illinois high school football on October 7.

Sterling jumped in front of Rock Island 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Warriors registered a 35-13 advantage at halftime over the Rocks.

Sterling stormed to a 56-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

