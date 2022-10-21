Sterling makes East Moline United Township walk the plank 63-33

Sterling handled East Moline United Township 63-33 in an impressive showing during this Illinois football game.
The last time Sterling and East Moline United Township played in a 38-27 game on October 22, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on October 7, Sterling faced off against Rock Island and East Moline United Township took on Rock Island Alleman on October 7 at East Moline United Township High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
