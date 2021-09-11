 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sterling Newman Central Catholic gallops past Orion 27-13
0 Comments

Sterling Newman Central Catholic gallops past Orion 27-13

  • 0

Sterling Newman Central Catholic notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Orion 27-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 11.

Recently on August 27 , Orion squared up on Spring Valley Hall in a football game . For more, click here.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Comets' offense jumped to a 14-13 lead over the Chargers at the intermission.

Sterling Newman Central Catholic's control showed as it carried a 20-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News