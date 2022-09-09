Sterling Newman Central Catholic stops Orion in snug affair 13-12

Yes, Sterling Newman Central Catholic looked relaxed while edging Orion, but no autographs please after its 13-12 victory during this Illinois football game.
Sterling Newman Central Catholic jumped in front of Orion 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.
Orion showed its spirit while rallying to within 7-6 in the third quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
Last season, Sterling Newman Central Catholic and Orion squared off with September 11, 2021 at Sterling Newman Central Catholic High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
