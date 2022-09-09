Sterling Newman Central Catholic stops Orion in snug affair 13-12

Yes, Sterling Newman Central Catholic looked relaxed while edging Orion, but no autographs please after its 13-12 victory during this Illinois football game.

Sterling Newman Central Catholic jumped in front of Orion 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Orion showed its spirit while rallying to within 7-6 in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.