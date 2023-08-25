Sterling Newman posted a narrow 12-7 win over Taylor Ridge Rockridge on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Sterling Newman darted in front of Taylor Ridge Rockridge 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets came from behind to grab the advantage 7-6 at halftime over the Comets.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Comets pulled off a stirring 6-0 fourth quarter to trip the Rockets.

The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sterling Newman played in a 42-12 game on Oct. 29, 2022.

