Sterling Newman finally found a way to top Sherrard 16-10 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Sherrard showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 3-0 advantage over Sterling Newman as the first quarter ended.

The Comets kept an 8-3 halftime margin at the Tigers' expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Comets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.