Sterling stonewalls Geneseo 40-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Sterling stopped Geneseo to the tune of a 40-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on September 23.

Sterling opened with a 14-0 advantage over Geneseo through the first quarter.

The Golden Warriors' offense charged in front for a 21-0 lead over the Maple Leafs at halftime.

Sterling steamrolled to a 33-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Warriors hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Sterling and Geneseo faced off on September 24, 2021 at Geneseo High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Geneseo squared off with East Moline United Township in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

