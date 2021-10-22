 Skip to main content
Sterling's convoy passes East Moline United Township 38-27
Sterling's convoy passes East Moline United Township 38-27

Sterling handed East Moline United Township a tough 38-27 loss on October 22 in Illinois football.

In recent action on October 8, East Moline United Township faced off against Rock Island Alleman and Sterling took on Rock Island on October 8 at Rock Island High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Sterling drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over East Moline United Township after the first quarter.

Sterling kept a 28-21 intermission margin at East Moline United Township's expense.

The third quarter gave the Golden Warriors a 35-27 lead over the Panthers.

