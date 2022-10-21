 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Stop sign: Aledo Mercer County renders Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop's offense pointless 43-0

Aledo Mercer County's defense throttled Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop, resulting in a 43-0 shutout at Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop on October 21 in Illinois football action.

Aledo Mercer County opened with a 28-0 advantage over Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop through the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles opened a huge 36-0 gap over the Titans at halftime.

Aledo Mercer County breathed fire to a 43-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Aledo Mercer County and Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop played in a 36-18 game on October 22, 2021. Click here for a recap

Recently on October 7, Aledo Mercer County squared off with Fairbury Prairie Central in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

