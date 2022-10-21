Stop sign: Aledo Mercer County renders Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop's offense pointless 43-0

Aledo Mercer County's defense throttled Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop, resulting in a 43-0 shutout at Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop on October 21 in Illinois football action.
Aledo Mercer County opened with a 28-0 advantage over Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop through the first quarter.
The Golden Eagles opened a huge 36-0 gap over the Titans at halftime.
Aledo Mercer County breathed fire to a 43-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
The last time Aledo Mercer County and Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop played in a 36-18 game on October 22, 2021. Click here for a recap
