Stop sign: Aledo Mercer County renders Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop's offense pointless 43-0

Aledo Mercer County's defense throttled Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop, resulting in a 43-0 shutout at Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop on October 21 in Illinois football action.

Aledo Mercer County opened with a 28-0 advantage over Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop through the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles opened a huge 36-0 gap over the Titans at halftime.

Aledo Mercer County breathed fire to a 43-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

