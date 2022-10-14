Stop sign: Aledo Mercer County renders Toulon Stark County's offense pointless 28-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Aledo Mercer County followed in snuffing Toulon Stark County's offense 28-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 14.

The Golden Eagles registered a 6-0 advantage at intermission over the Rebels.

Aledo Mercer County stormed to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Golden Eagles and the Rebels were both scoreless.

