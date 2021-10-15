Stop sign: Bettendorf renders Cedar Falls' offense pointless 28-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Bettendorf shutout Cedar Falls 28-0 at Bettendorf High on October 15 in Iowa football action.
The first quarter gave Bettendorf a 7-0 lead over Cedar Falls.
Bettendorf's offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over Cedar Falls at the intermission.
The Bulldogs' domination showed as they carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on October 1 , Bettendorf squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a football game . Click here for a recap
