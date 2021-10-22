 Skip to main content
Stop sign: Galesburg renders Rock Island Alleman's offense pointless 63-0
Stop sign: Galesburg renders Rock Island Alleman's offense pointless 63-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Galesburg followed in overpowering Rock Island Alleman 63-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.

The Silver Streaks drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Pioneers after the first quarter.

Galesburg registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over Rock Island Alleman.

The Silver Streaks took control in the third quarter with a 49-0 advantage over the Pioneers.

In recent action on October 8, Rock Island Alleman faced off against East Moline United Township and Galesburg took on Moline on October 8 at Moline High School. For more, click here.

