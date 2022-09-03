Stop sign: Quincy Notre Dame renders Rock Island Alleman's offense pointless 38-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Quincy Notre Dame as it shut out Rock Island Alleman 38-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 2.
The last time Quincy Notre Dame and Rock Island Alleman played in a 59-0 game on September 3, 2021. Click here for a recap
