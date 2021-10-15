Storm warning: Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop unleashes full fury on Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op 34-6

Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op during a 34-6 blowout at Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop on October 15 in Illinois football action.
The Titans' offense stormed to a 22-0 lead over the Cougars at halftime.
Defense muted both offenses in scoreless first and third quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.