Storm warning: Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop unleashes full fury on Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op 34-6
Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op during a 34-6 blowout at Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop on October 15 in Illinois football action.

The Titans' offense stormed to a 22-0 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Defense muted both offenses in scoreless first and third quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

