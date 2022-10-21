Storm warning: Moline rains down on Geneseo 42-13

Moline built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 42-13 win over Geneseo in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Moline drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Geneseo after the first quarter.
The Maroons' offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Maple Leafs at halftime.
Moline pulled to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Maroons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.
Last season, Moline and Geneseo squared off with October 22, 2021 at Moline High School last season.
In recent action on October 7, Geneseo faced off against Quincy and Moline took on Galesburg on October 7 at Galesburg High School.
