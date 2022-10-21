Storm warning: Moline rains down on Geneseo 42-13

Moline built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 42-13 win over Geneseo in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Moline drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Geneseo after the first quarter.

The Maroons' offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Maple Leafs at halftime.

Moline pulled to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

