Storm warning: Sterling unleashes full fury on Rock Island 56-35

Sterling offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Rock Island with an all-around effort during this 56-35 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on October 8.
The first quarter gave the Golden Warriors a 14-7 lead over the Rocks.
The Golden Warriors' offense struck to a 41-21 lead over the Rocks at halftime.
The Golden Warriors roared over the Rocks when the fourth quarter began 48-28.
