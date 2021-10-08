 Skip to main content
Storm warning: Sterling unleashes full fury on Rock Island 56-35
Storm warning: Sterling unleashes full fury on Rock Island 56-35

Sterling offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Rock Island with an all-around effort during this 56-35 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on October 8.

Recently on September 24 , Sterling squared up on Geneseo in a football game . For more, click here.

The first quarter gave the Golden Warriors a 14-7 lead over the Rocks.

The Golden Warriors' offense struck to a 41-21 lead over the Rocks at halftime.

The Golden Warriors roared over the Rocks when the fourth quarter began 48-28.

