Taylor Ridge Rockridge's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Sherrard 56-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge jumped in front of Sherrard 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Rockets' offense took charge to a 42-7 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge's dominance showed as it carried a 49-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on September 24 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Monmouth-Roseville in a football game . For more, click here.
