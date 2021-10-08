 Skip to main content
Storm warning: Taylor Ridge Rockridge leaves whiplash on Sherrard 56-7
Taylor Ridge Rockridge's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Sherrard 56-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge jumped in front of Sherrard 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets' offense took charge to a 42-7 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's dominance showed as it carried a 49-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 24 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Monmouth-Roseville in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

