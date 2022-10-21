Take a seat: Monona MFL MarMac owns Durant in huge victory 48-12

The force was strong for Monona MFL MarMac as it pierced Durant during Friday's 48-12 thumping in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 27-6 halftime margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Monona MFL MarMac stormed to a 35-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

