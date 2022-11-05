Taylor Ridge Rockridge ekes out victory against Bloomington Central Catholic 27-18

Taylor Ridge Rockridge posted a narrow 27-18 win over Bloomington Central Catholic for an Illinois high school football victory on November 5.
