Taylor Ridge Rockridge hustles by Sterling Newman Central Catholic in victory 27-14
Taylor Ridge Rockridge collected a 27-14 victory over Sterling Newman Central Catholic at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High on September 3 in Illinois football action.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's leverage showed as it carried a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets kept a 13-7 intermission margin at the Comets' expense.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge moved in front of Sterling Newman Central Catholic 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

