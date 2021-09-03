Taylor Ridge Rockridge hustles by Sterling Newman Central Catholic in victory 27-14

Taylor Ridge Rockridge collected a 27-14 victory over Sterling Newman Central Catholic at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High on September 3 in Illinois football action.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge's leverage showed as it carried a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Rockets kept a 13-7 intermission margin at the Comets' expense.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge moved in front of Sterling Newman Central Catholic 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
