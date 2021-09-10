Taylor Ridge Rockridge makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Port Byron Riverdale 55-12

Taylor Ridge Rockridge scored early and often in a 55-12 win over Port Byron Riverdale in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.
The Rockets authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank the Rams in the final quarter.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge's rule showed as it carried a 55-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge's offense pulled ahead to a 41-6 lead over Port Byron Riverdale at the intermission.
The first quarter gave the Rockets a 13-0 lead over the Rams.
