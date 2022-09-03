Taylor Ridge Rockridge mollywopps Sterling Newman Central Catholic 33-8

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Sterling Newman Central Catholic 33-8 on September 2 in Illinois football action.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sterling Newman Central Catholic squared off with September 3, 2021 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.