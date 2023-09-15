Taylor Ridge Rockridge topped Sherrard 31-28 in a tough tilt for an Illinois high school football victory at Sherrard High on Sept. 15.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sherrard settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Rockets' offense darted in front for a 17-14 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Sherrard moved ahead of Taylor Ridge Rockridge 21-17 to start the final quarter.

The Rockets rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Tigers 14-7 in the last stanza for the victory.

The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sherrard played in a 35-21 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

