Taylor Ridge Rockridge prevails over Sterling Newman Central Catholic 33-8

Sterling Newman Central Catholic got no credit and no consideration from Taylor Ridge Rockridge, which slammed the door 33-8 in Illinois high school football on September 2.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Sterling Newman Central Catholic after the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge jumped to a 12-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rockets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 21-8 fourth quarter, too.

The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sterling Newman Central Catholic played in a 27-14 game on September 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

