Taylor Ridge Rockridge controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 61-14 victory over Port Byron Riverdale for an Illinois high school football victory at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High on Sept. 8.

Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Port Byron Riverdale faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Port Byron Riverdale High School.

