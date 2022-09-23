Taylor Ridge Rockridge rallies to rock Monmouth-Roseville 28-14

Taylor Ridge Rockridge dug deep and found enough juice for an inspirational 28-14 victory over Monmouth-Roseville on September 23 in Illinois football.
The start wasn't the problem for Monmouth-Roseville, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Taylor Ridge Rockridge through the end of the first quarter.
The Rockets kept a 7-6 halftime margin at the Titans' expense.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge moved to a 21-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Rockets put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Titans 7-0 in the last stanza.
Last season, Monmouth-Roseville and Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared off with September 24, 2021 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School last season. For more, click here.
