Taylor Ridge Rockridge dug deep and found enough juice for an inspirational 28-14 victory over Monmouth-Roseville on September 23 in Illinois football.

The start wasn't the problem for Monmouth-Roseville, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Taylor Ridge Rockridge through the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets kept a 7-6 halftime margin at the Titans' expense.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge moved to a 21-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Titans 7-0 in the last stanza.

