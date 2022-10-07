 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylor Ridge Rockridge secures a win over Sherrard 35-21

Taylor Ridge Rockridge pushed past Sherrard for a 35-21 win at Sherrard High on October 7 in Illinois football action.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sherrard were both scoreless.

The Tigers took a 21-7 lead over the Rockets heading to the halftime locker room.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-21 lead over Sherrard.

The Rockets put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Tigers 7-0 in the last stanza.

The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sherrard played in a 56-7 game on October 8, 2021. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 23, Sherrard faced off against Morrison and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Monmouth-Roseville on September 23 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream

