Taylor Ridge Rockridge pushed past Sherrard for a 35-21 win at Sherrard High on October 7 in Illinois football action.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sherrard were both scoreless.

The Tigers took a 21-7 lead over the Rockets heading to the halftime locker room.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-21 lead over Sherrard.

The Rockets put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Tigers 7-0 in the last stanza.

