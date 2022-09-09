 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylor Ridge Rockridge stonewalls Port Byron Riverdale 2-0

No worries, Taylor Ridge Rockridge's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 2-0 shutout of Port Byron Riverdale in Illinois high school football on September 9.

The first quarter gave Taylor Ridge Rockridge a 2-0 lead over Port Byron Riverdale.

Defense ruled the second, third and fourth quarters as the Rockets and the Rams were both scoreless.

Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Port Byron Riverdale faced off on September 10, 2021 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. Click here for a recap

