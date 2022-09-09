Taylor Ridge Rockridge stonewalls Port Byron Riverdale 2-0

No worries, Taylor Ridge Rockridge's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 2-0 shutout of Port Byron Riverdale in Illinois high school football on September 9.

The first quarter gave Taylor Ridge Rockridge a 2-0 lead over Port Byron Riverdale.

Defense ruled the second, third and fourth quarters as the Rockets and the Rams were both scoreless.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.