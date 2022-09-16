Taylor Ridge Rockridge takes quick lead, doesn't look back to beat Erie E/P 51-21

Taylor Ridge Rockridge scored early and often in a 51-21 win over Erie E/P for an Illinois high school football victory on September 16.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge opened with a 14-0 advantage over Erie E/P through the first quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 44-7 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge pulled to a 51-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers managed a 14-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

