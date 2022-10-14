Taylor Ridge Rockridge takes quick lead, doesn't look back to beat Kewanee 42-14

Taylor Ridge Rockridge scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 42-14 win over Kewanee in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Kewanee after the first quarter.
The Rockets opened a mammoth 35-0 gap over the Boilermakers at the intermission.
Kewanee fought back in the third quarter to make it 35-7.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 42-14.
Recently on September 30, Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared off with Morrison in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.