Taylor Ridge Rockridge takes quick lead, doesn't look back to beat Sterling Newman Central Catholic 42-12

Taylor Ridge Rockridge shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Sterling Newman Central Catholic 42-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge moved in front of Sterling Newman Central Catholic 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Rockets fought to a 21-6 halftime margin at the Comets' expense.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge breathed fire to a 35-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Rockets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sterling Newman Central Catholic squared off with September 3, 2021 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School last season. For more, click here.
