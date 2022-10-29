Taylor Ridge Rockridge takes quick lead, doesn't look back to beat Sterling Newman Central Catholic 42-12

Taylor Ridge Rockridge shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Sterling Newman Central Catholic 42-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge moved in front of Sterling Newman Central Catholic 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 21-6 halftime margin at the Comets' expense.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge breathed fire to a 35-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

