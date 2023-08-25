Defense dominated as Tipton pitched a 54-0 shutout of Letts Louisa-Muscatine in Iowa high school football on Aug. 25.

The Tigers fought to a 34-0 intermission margin at the Falcons' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Falcons 20-0 in the fourth quarter.

