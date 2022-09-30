 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Thunderstruck: Taylor Ridge Rockridge shrugs off early deficit to trim Morrison 36-22

  • 0

Morrison's advantage forced Taylor Ridge Rockridge to dig down, but it did to earn a 36-22 win Friday in Illinois high school football on September 30.

Morrison authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Taylor Ridge Rockridge at the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets' offense jumped in front for a 29-16 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Rockets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Morrison played in a 27-8 game on October 1, 2021. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on September 16, Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared off with Erie E/P in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News