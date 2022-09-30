Thunderstruck: Taylor Ridge Rockridge shrugs off early deficit to trim Morrison 36-22

Morrison's advantage forced Taylor Ridge Rockridge to dig down, but it did to earn a 36-22 win Friday in Illinois high school football on September 30.

Morrison authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Taylor Ridge Rockridge at the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets' offense jumped in front for a 29-16 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Rockets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

