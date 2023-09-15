Tipton grabbed a 21-11 victory at the expense of West Liberty in Iowa high school football on Sept. 15.

Tipton opened with a 7-3 advantage over West Liberty through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

Last season, West Liberty and Tipton faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at West Liberty High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, West Liberty squared off with Wilton in a football game.

