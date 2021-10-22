 Skip to main content
Tipton rides the rough off Stanwood North Cedar 21-6
Tipton rides the rough off Stanwood North Cedar 21-6

Tipton collected a 21-6 victory over Stanwood North Cedar at Tipton High on October 22 in Iowa football action.

Recently on October 8 , Tipton squared up on West Liberty in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Tigers' offense moved to a 7-6 lead over the Knights at halftime.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

