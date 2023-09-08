Tipton raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 35-7 win over Mt. Pleasant for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 8.

The Tigers registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Tipton faced off against Letts Louisa-Muscatine.

