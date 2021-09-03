 Skip to main content
Too close for comfort: Central DeWitt edges Camanche 14-7
Central DeWitt wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 14-7 victory over Camanche during this Iowa football game.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Sabers, which enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-0 final quarter, too.

Central DeWitt remained on top of Camanche through a scoreless third quarter.

Camanche proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 7-6 advantage over Central DeWitt at the half.

The first quarter gave the Sabers a 6-0 lead over the Indians.

