Too close for comfort: Central DeWitt edges Camanche 14-7

Central DeWitt wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 14-7 victory over Camanche during this Iowa football game.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Sabers, which enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-0 final quarter, too.
Central DeWitt remained on top of Camanche through a scoreless third quarter.
Camanche proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 7-6 advantage over Central DeWitt at the half.
The first quarter gave the Sabers a 6-0 lead over the Indians.
