Too close for comfort, Quincy strains past Geneseo 23-22

With little to no wiggle room, Quincy nosed past Geneseo 23-22 at Quincy High on October 8 in Illinois football action.
The Blue Devils opened with a 9-0 advantage over the Maple Leafs through the first quarter.
The Blue Devils' offense breathed fire to a 16-0 lead over the Maple Leafs at halftime.
The Blue Devils' edge showed as they carried a 23-16 lead into the fourth quarter.
Geneseo turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Quincy put the game on ice.
