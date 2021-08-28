 Skip to main content
Too much fuss: Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran stresses Galva 28-18
Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran grabbed a 28-18 victory at the expense of Galva in Illinois high school football on August 28.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the first and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

The Knights jumped over the Wildcats 28-18 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Knights registered a 16-0 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

