Too much punch: Cedar Rapids Prairie knocks out Bettendorf 24-6

Cedar Rapids Prairie notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Bettendorf 24-6 in Iowa high school football on October 29.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.
Cedar Rapids Prairie's offense darted to a 7-0 lead over Bettendorf at the intermission.
The Hawks' influence showed as they carried a 7-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
