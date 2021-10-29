 Skip to main content
Too much punch: Cedar Rapids Prairie knocks out Bettendorf 24-6
Too much punch: Cedar Rapids Prairie knocks out Bettendorf 24-6

Cedar Rapids Prairie notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Bettendorf 24-6 in Iowa high school football on October 29.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids Prairie's offense darted to a 7-0 lead over Bettendorf at the intermission.

The Hawks' influence showed as they carried a 7-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 15 , Bettendorf squared up on Cedar Falls in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

