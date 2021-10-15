Too much punch: Iowa City Regina knocks out Durant 34-16

Iowa City Regina tipped and eventually toppled Durant 34-16 on October 15 in Iowa football action.
The first quarter gave the Regals a 7-0 lead over the Wildcats.
The Regals' offense took charge to a 17-0 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.
The Regals' supremacy showed as they carried a 27-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on October 1 , Durant squared up on West Branch in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.