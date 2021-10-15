 Skip to main content
Too much punch: Iowa City Regina knocks out Durant 34-16
Too much punch: Iowa City Regina knocks out Durant 34-16

Iowa City Regina tipped and eventually toppled Durant 34-16 on October 15 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave the Regals a 7-0 lead over the Wildcats.

The Regals' offense took charge to a 17-0 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

The Regals' supremacy showed as they carried a 27-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 1 , Durant squared up on West Branch in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

