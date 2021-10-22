Too much punch: Moline knocks out Geneseo 28-13

Moline grabbed a 28-13 victory at the expense of Geneseo in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.
The first quarter gave Moline a 7-0 lead over Geneseo.
Moline's offense darted to a 14-0 lead over Geneseo at the intermission.
The Maroons' influence showed as they carried a 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on October 8, Moline faced off against Galesburg and Geneseo took on Quincy on October 8 at Quincy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.