Too much punch: Moline knocks out Geneseo 28-13
Too much punch: Moline knocks out Geneseo 28-13

Moline grabbed a 28-13 victory at the expense of Geneseo in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.

The first quarter gave Moline a 7-0 lead over Geneseo.

Moline's offense darted to a 14-0 lead over Geneseo at the intermission.

The Maroons' influence showed as they carried a 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on October 8, Moline faced off against Galesburg and Geneseo took on Quincy on October 8 at Quincy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

