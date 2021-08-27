Too much punch: Urbandale knocks out Bettendorf 13-3

No quarter was granted as Urbandale blunted Bettendorf's plans 13-3 on August 27 in Iowa football action.
Neither squad scored in the first and final quarters.
Urbandale jumped over Bettendorf when the fourth quarter began 13-3.
Urbandale's offense darted to a 13-0 lead over Bettendorf at the intermission.
