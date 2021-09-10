Too wild to tame: Durand/Pecatonica Co-Op topples Fulton 38-24

Riding a wave of production, Durand/Pecatonica Co-Op dunked Fulton 38-24 in Illinois high school football on September 10.
Recently on August 27 , Fulton squared up on Galena in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
The Rivermen and the Steamers were engaged in a thin affair at 24-17 as the fourth quarter started.
Durand/Pecatonica Co-Op's offense moved to a 16-10 lead over Fulton at the intermission.
The first quarter gave the Rivermen an 8-7 lead over the Steamers.
