Too wild to tame: Port Byron Riverdale topples Sherrard 28-14
Too wild to tame: Port Byron Riverdale topples Sherrard 28-14

Port Byron Riverdale grabbed a 28-14 victory at the expense of Sherrard on October 22 in Illinois football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

