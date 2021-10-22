Too wild to tame: Port Byron Riverdale topples Sherrard 28-14

Port Byron Riverdale grabbed a 28-14 victory at the expense of Sherrard on October 22 in Illinois football action.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
Recently on October 8 , Sherrard squared up on Taylor Ridge Rockridge in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.