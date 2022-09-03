Tough tussle: Manlius Bureau Valley breaks free from Sherrard 20-14

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Manlius Bureau Valley passed in a 20-14 victory at Sherrard's expense on September 2 in Illinois football.

Sherrard started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Manlius Bureau Valley at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 14-6 margin over the Storm at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Manlius Bureau Valley and Sherrard were both scoreless.

The Storm put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 14-0 edge in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.