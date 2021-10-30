Tough tussle: Sterling Newman Central Catholic steps past Aledo Mercer County 33-24

Sterling Newman Central Catholic poked just enough holes in Aledo Mercer County's defense to garner a taut 33-24 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.
Aledo Mercer County started on steady ground by forging an 8-6 lead over Sterling Newman Central Catholic at the end of the first quarter.
Sterling Newman Central Catholic fought to a 19-8 halftime margin at Aledo Mercer County's expense.
Sterling Newman Central Catholic struck in front of Aledo Mercer County 33-8 to begin the fourth quarter.
Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Sterling Newman Central Catholic had enough offense to deny Aledo Mercer County in the end.
