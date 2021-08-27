Toulon Stark County outlasts Woodhull Al/Cam 33-14

Toulon Stark County handed Woodhull Al/Cam a tough 33-14 loss for an Illinois high school football victory on August 27.
Toulon Stark County and Woodhull Al/Cam were engaged in a monstrous affair at 27-6 as the fourth quarter started.
Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 20-6 intermission score.
Toulon Stark County drew first blood by forging a 20-6 margin over Woodhull Al/Cam after the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.