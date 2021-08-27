 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Toulon Stark County outlasts Woodhull Al/Cam 33-14
0 Comments

Toulon Stark County outlasts Woodhull Al/Cam 33-14

  • 0

Toulon Stark County handed Woodhull Al/Cam a tough 33-14 loss for an Illinois high school football victory on August 27.

Toulon Stark County and Woodhull Al/Cam were engaged in a monstrous affair at 27-6 as the fourth quarter started.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 20-6 intermission score.

Toulon Stark County drew first blood by forging a 20-6 margin over Woodhull Al/Cam after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News