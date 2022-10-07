Van Horne Benton earns solid win over Davenport Assumption 28-14

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Van Horne Benton will take its 28-14 victory over Davenport Assumption on October 7 in Iowa football.

Van Horne Benton moved in front of Davenport Assumption 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bobcats registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Knights.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Knights outpointed the Bobcats 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

